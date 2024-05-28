The doctors say my leg has to be amputated- man involved in Lilwin’s accident speaks

Mr. Kofi Ampomah, the man who was involved in Lilwin’s accident has spoken for the first time after the sad incident.

The man, who is currently in a state of melancholy claims he has been discharged by the hospital he was admitted at.

Mr. Ampomah claims he is saddened by the incident which occurred on Saturday, 25th May 2024.

Even though he has been discharged, Mr. Ampomah claims all is not fine with him as his leg has to be amputated.

According to him, the doctors have told him that his leg has been injured, so, he needs to undergo surgery to come back to normal.

He disclosed that he is to report to the hospital after two weeks for the surgery to take place.