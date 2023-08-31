Dollars, Euros and others found in many bags inside Gabon president, Ali Bongo’s house

The aftermath of the recent coup in Gabon has shed light on the extravagant wealth amassed by the ousted President – Ali Bongo’s family.



Revolutionaries who stormed the family’s residence were met with a cache of suitcases and bags filled with various currencies, including CFA francs, dollars, and euros.



This revelation has sparked widespread outrage among the population, further highlighting issues of corruption, economic inequality, and the abuse of power that often plague nations in times of political turmoil.

Apparently, the coup in Gabon marked a significant turning point in the nation’s political landscape.

As the dust begins to settle on the events that led to the ousting of the President, attention has turned to the opulent lifestyle that was concealed behind the walls of his family home.



Revolutionaries, acting on a mix of frustration and a desire for transparency, stormed the residence, revealing an astonishing hoard of banknotes.

The sheer volume of cash found raises questions not only about the source of these funds but also about the scale of corruption and misappropriation that may have taken place during the ousted President’s regime.

The discovery of such an exorbitant amount of wealth hidden within the confines of the President’s family home paints a troubling picture of the state of affairs in Gabon.

It reflects a stark reality where a select few wielded immense power and privilege at the expense of the majority.

This glaring inequality has long been a source of discontent among the population, and the revelations of hidden fortunes have only fueled the flames of public anger.

