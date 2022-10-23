type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment'Agye nsam' - Don Elijah addresses Ghana's depreciating cedi & 'bad' economy...
Entertainment

‘Agye nsam’ – Don Elijah addresses Ghana’s depreciating cedi & ‘bad’ economy in his latest banger

By Mr. Tabernacle
Don Elijah
Don Elijah
- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian Entertainment guru recognized for his unique fashion style Don Elijah has caused a frenzy on social media.

Don Elijah is a top-rated stylist and one of the biggest car plugs for most of the A-list musicians in Ghana and beyond. He is described as the ‘Street King’.

Don Elijah rents cars out to some top names in the industry and even across Africa. Don Elijah is acknowledged in the artwork world as the ‘god’ of fashion.

He inspires the identical stylistic muse as his discerning clientele. He’s not only noted for his fashion style, but Don Elijah is also into music.

Since he has been styling most of the artists, he has joined the family. He has dropped a banger titled ‘Agyensam’. The song talks about spreading prophecies about Ghana’s economy and the things to expect in the coming years.

His prophecy as in the song is all true about Ghana. The song has garnered massive reactions online. Some time ago in an interview, he maintained that the woes of Ghana especially galamsey can be dealt with if it is not politicized.

He holds the view that until the threat is dealt with with a nationalistic approach, the fight against it cannot triumph.

Also speaking in an interview with BBC, Don Elijah reveal that the youth of Ghanian will be in deep hunger and they will by no means be working to make ends meet.

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, October 23, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.3 ° F
    84.3 °
    84.3 °
    67 %
    2.9mph
    26 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News