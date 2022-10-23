‘Agye nsam’ – Don Elijah addresses Ghana’s depreciating cedi & ‘bad’ economy in his latest banger

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian Entertainment guru recognized for his unique fashion style Don Elijah has caused a frenzy on social media.

Don Elijah is a top-rated stylist and one of the biggest car plugs for most of the A-list musicians in Ghana and beyond. He is described as the ‘Street King’.

Don Elijah rents cars out to some top names in the industry and even across Africa. Don Elijah is acknowledged in the artwork world as the ‘god’ of fashion.

He inspires the identical stylistic muse as his discerning clientele. He’s not only noted for his fashion style, but Don Elijah is also into music.

Since he has been styling most of the artists, he has joined the family. He has dropped a banger titled ‘Agyensam’. The song talks about spreading prophecies about Ghana’s economy and the things to expect in the coming years.

His prophecy as in the song is all true about Ghana. The song has garnered massive reactions online. Some time ago in an interview, he maintained that the woes of Ghana especially galamsey can be dealt with if it is not politicized.

He holds the view that until the threat is dealt with with a nationalistic approach, the fight against it cannot triumph.

Also speaking in an interview with BBC, Don Elijah reveal that the youth of Ghanian will be in deep hunger and they will by no means be working to make ends meet.