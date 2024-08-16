type here...
Don Little goes deep into how he was poisoned by his colleagues plus other deep secrets (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Don Little

Diminutive actor, Don Little, has opened up about how he was poisoned on set by his colleagues while they were on set.

Speaking in an interview, Don Little disclosed that the poison was mixed with the food he ate on set.

According to Don Little, he vomited throughout the day and all that came from his body were green substances.

Actor, Don Little arrested by the Ghana Police Service - Here's why

As stated by Don Little, the tragic incident happened during his infamous internet brawl with Agradaa.

Don Little also confirmed the long-standing rumours there’s a surge in the use of black magic in the movie local movie industry.

He lamented over how evil people have taken over the entertainment industry.

Don Little made these revelations during an industry discussion with Adepa TV.

