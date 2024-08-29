Diminutive actor Don Little has caused confusion on social media after sharing a new photo with a beautiful lady he alleged to be his girlfriend.

In a video that has now gone viral, the short movie actor called the woman by her pet name and talked about how much he loved her.

They were so close that he even went so far as to call her his wife, saying they went everywhere together.

The lady was asked how long they’ve been together but she declined to speak on it saying they would discuss that another time.

@Emanuelserico1: “3nti Don wotumi di ade3 yi? ???????”

@Wakeke24: “Nice woman”

@Tcoingh: “So truth to be told, if not money and fame will dis girl talk to don and even accept his proposal eii ghana mbaa hmm”

@Missoyes: “Kwaku Manu kraa ne yere agyai nu na wo Don Little”

@Mantse_uno: “everybody deserves love”