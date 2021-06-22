type here...
Don Little stabbed me in the back – Funny Face shares story

By Qwame Benedict
Don Little and Funny Face
Comic actor Funny Face has narrated how his ‘small boy’ Don Little stabbed him in the back resulting in him not getting huge money from one big man.

According to Funny Face on Zionfelix’ uncut show narrated that he had lost huge money during his baby mama brouhaha days.

He explained that a big man wanted to give him $5000 but Don Little went to meet the wealthy man and told him not to give the money to Funny Face.

Funny Face alleged that Don Little told the man that he(Funny Face) won’t use the money judiciously due to his current state.

The comic actor revealed that he is hurt with what Don Little did to him looking at how he single-handled picked him from nowhere and made him who he is currently.

As it stands now, Don Little has unfollowed Funny Face on social media.

Source:Ghpage

