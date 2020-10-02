type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Donald Trump and wife test positive for COVID-19
Donald Trump and Melanie Trump
The President of the United States of America Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump have both tested positive to the novel coronavirus aka COVID-19.

This was revealed by President Trump himself on his Twitter handle where he shared: “Tonight @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER.”

Donald Trump and his wife decided to have a coronavirus test done after one of his aides identified as Hope Hicks tested positive to the virus some days ago.

It is reported that Hope had been travelling on Air Force One all week with POTUS … going to and from the presidential debate in Cleveland and also to his rally in Minnesota.

Melania some few minutes ago also tweeted indicating that there is no need to be worried because they are feeling better while advising people to stay safe and adhere to the safety precaution.

She tweeted: “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

Donald Trump and his wife contacting the deadly virus with has killed a lot of people around the world comes at a very wrong time as the US has about five weeks to go to the polls to elect their new president which Trump is vying for a second term.

The administration from the White House have stated that Donald Trump and Melania will remain in their White House residence while they quarantine.

It’s unclear right now how long that will last, but typically doctors recommend 14 days.

Source:Ghpage

