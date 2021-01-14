type here...
Donald Trump becames first US President to be impeached twice

By Qwame Benedict
The outgoing President of the United States Donald Trump as it stands now would go down in history as the first American President to be impeached twice.

This comes after the US House of Representatives impeached him again for inciting hooligans to exhibit riot at the US Capitol days ago.

Donald Trump since becoming the President of the United States has always had issues with some of the citizens who have openly expressed their displeasure with him.

In his new impeachment, ten(10) Republicans sided with Democrats to impeach the president by 232-197.

For this, Donald Trump is therefore expected to be trialed before a Senate to determine his fate in the US Government. If found guilty of the charges, Trump cannot hold any Government office again.

But according to a source, this trial won’t be happening until Joe Biden, a Democrat, is inaugurated as the new US president next week.

In other news, the FBI has warned of possible armed protests planned for Washington DC and all 50 US state capitals ahead of Mr Biden’s inauguration on 20 January.

Source:Ghpage

