Donald Trump would be sworn in as President again – Badu Kobi insists

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
The founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International Prophet Revened Emmanuel Badu Kobi is still insisting that the current President of the United States Donald Trump would be sworn-in as president for the 2nd time.

Prior to the elections, several men of God around the world predicted victory for Donald Trump saying he is doing the will of God and that voting in Joe Biden means

Last Sunday, it emerged that Donald Trump has lost the elections to his opposition Joe Biden in the 2020 elections which are yet to officially come to an end.

Since the news broke, netizens have taken to social media to troll the Ghanaian Pastors who predicted victory for Trump saying they have woefully failed as their prophecies about the elections were fake.

But Prophet Badu Kobi in a new video sighted on social media is seen talking about the elections saying Donald Trump has nothing to worry about because he would be sworn-in as the President.

According to him,he prophesy earlier that the votes of the elections would go to Joe Biden but the seat if for Donald Trump.

He went on to say the elections and all the controversies surrounding it has not ended.

Watch the video below:

Badu Kobi went on to say he saw another vision where Joe Biden was holding the votes of the elections in his hands but Donald Trump hit the back of his hands and took the votes from him.

He made it clear that Donald Trump would be heading to the supreme court to challenge the elections and that would also make the whole thing interesting.

The renowed prophet concluded that he would speak about the elections offcially when everything is done and dusted in the USA.

Source:Ghpage

