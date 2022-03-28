type here...
Don’t accept gifts from other guys if you have a boyfriend – Actor advises

By Armani Brooklyn
Joro Olumofin
Popular Nigerian actor, Joro Olumofin has chided ladies in serious relationships who still accept gifts and monies from other guys.

According to Joro, it’s very disrespectful and shameful for a lady to accept money from any other guy who isn’t her sibling or family member without asking for permission from their boyfriends or husbands.

In Joro’s controversial post, he argued that consistently receiving gifts from the opposite sex might eventually lead to cheating.

He added that most wives and girlfriends will never allow their husbands to eat foods prepared by another woman not to talk of receiving gifts from them.

I completely agree with Joro because most guys manipulate ladies in relationships by intentionally gifting them expensive gifts to later get them in bed.

    Source:GHpage

