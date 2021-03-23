- Advertisement -

The Ghana Education Service(GES) has rescinded its earlier decision asking the headmistress of Achimota School to admit the two students with their long dreadlocks.

GES some few days ago in the wake of the debate as to whether to admit the students who were turned away by the school asked that the headmistress of the school admits them.

Well, the headmistress in a meeting with GES yesterday, stood her ground and told them that the school code of ethics doesn’t permit them to admit a student with dreadlocks.

After several backs and forth with no signs of the headmistress giving in to their request, the GES had no option than to advise that the parents cut the dreadlocks for their kids.

According to Ras Tetteh, the GES first directive was made so they could ease the tension and not because they wanted the school to admit the boys.

He said: “There was a meeting today at GES office between parents of the students and the headmistress of Achimota and after the meeting, they told the parents to cut off the dreadlocks of their wards before they will be admitted.

But for these children, Rastafari is their region and their dreadlocks symbolise that and I don’t know they will discriminate because of their region.