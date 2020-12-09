type here...
Don’t allow those trolling you on social media to discourage you – A Plus to John Dumelo

By Qwame Benedict
The election and result for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency are done and dusted but social media users are still talking about it since it was one of the polling stations that everyone was following because of the parliamentary candidates involved.

Actor John Dumelo representing the NDC was whipped by NPP’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan in the polls to be declared as the MP-elect of that constituency.

After it emerged that John Dumelo had lost the election, netizens went on social media to troll the actor.

Kwame A Plus who is not pleased with the way netizens are trolling the actor has also taken to his social media page to advise Dumelo not to loose focus.

According to him, his downfall shouldn’t leave him down but he should rather try again and he is hopeful he would win one day.

He posted: “Dear John Dumelo, as a fan of actor and writer Charlie Day, I’ll like to share with you some lines from some of his speeches and interviews. In one of his interview, he said, “If I was going to fall on my face, he’d do it chasing something I love” This is a very simple, but profound message because one cannot be successful without the fear of failure. In 2014, when he took the stage at his alma mater, Merrimack College to deliver the commencement speech, he said, “I don’t think you should just do what makes you happy. Do what makes you great,” Day said.

“Do what is uncomfortable and scary and hard but pays off in the long run. Let yourself fail. Fail, pick yourself up and fail again. Without that struggle, what is your success story anyway?” My brother, you fought a good fight and I’m super proud of you. Don’t let the trolling discourage you. Those who have never failed are those who have never tried. If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again. There is an opportunity for every willing heart. I wish you all the best.”

