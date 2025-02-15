Don’t Be Like Stone Because It Is Found Everywhere- Shatta Wale Subtly Fires Stonebwoy

Dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has rekindled his long beef with his colleague Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale has turned into a motivational speaker as he took to social media to advise all his fans and Ghanaians at large.

However, even in his quest to motivate and inspire people, Shatta Wale still used it as a yardstick to fire shots at Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale has stated that he is a diamond, claiming he is very precious and rare to find.

He went on to advise all and sundry to emulate him and not a stone.

According to him, “stone” has lost its relevance because it is found everywhere.