type here...
Entertainment

Don’t Be Like Stone Because It Is Found Everywhere- Shatta Wale Subtly Fires Stonebwoy

By Mzta Churchill

Dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has rekindled his long beef with his colleague Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale has turned into a motivational speaker as he took to social media to advise all his fans and Ghanaians at large.

However, even in his quest to motivate and inspire people, Shatta Wale still used it as a yardstick to fire shots at Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale has stated that he is a diamond, claiming he is very precious and rare to find.

He went on to advise all and sundry to emulate him and not a stone.

According to him, “stone” has lost its relevance because it is found everywhere.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Sad As Lady Cries Over Broken Heart On Vals Day

M’abrab) Ay3 F3- Husband Of Charlotte Oduro Happily Dances At Thanksgiving Service

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, February 17, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

The last time we enjoyed in bed was seven years ago – Charlotte Oduro

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Wife sleeps with her hubby’s mechanic; Says her partner isn’t able to satisfy her in bed

Wife sleeps with her hubby's mechanic; Says her partner isn't able to satisfy her in bed

Chairman Wontumi fed me with lies to hate John Mahama – Owusu Bempah

Owusu-Bempah-Mahama-Wontumi

Oboy Siki’s comments made my boyfriend break up with me – Sweet Mimi

Sweet-Mimi-and-Oboy-Siki
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways