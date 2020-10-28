type here...
Don’t be the puppet of political parties – Fred Amugi warns youth

By Qwame Benedict
Veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has waded into the ongoing tension between NDC and NPP supporters in the Odododiodio constituency in Accra.

According to the actor, he is surprised as to how people who have been living at peace with each other would now be fighting themselves because of politics.

Last Sunday, supporters of the two biggest political parties in the country engaged in a fight at the constituency which left people injured after it was revealed that gunshots were fired at the supporters of the NDC.

Sharing his view on the recent clash in the constituency, the actor asked what the youth stand to gain after taking peanuts and weed from these politicians to cause confusion and later realise they have hurt their brothers and sisters in the process.

“If there is a big man out there giving you some GHS50 or GHS20 and some weed for you to be high to hurt someone when you come back to your senses and realise you’ve hurt your own brother, what will you do?

“The Bible says: ‘Love thy neighbour as yourself’.

“You are one people living together in one area. Don’t allow two or three people or politics to divide you.

“Let me remind you that many of these politicians have their visas and air tickets ready, so, don’t allow yourselves to be used,” he said.

Source:Ghpage

