Don’t blame Nana Addo for your failed investment- Afia Schwar to Menzgold customers in new video

- Advertisement -

The controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has cautioned aggrieved Menzgold customers against blaming Akufo Addo and the NPP government for their loss.

In her latest video, the comedienne asked customers of the now-defunct Menzgold company to forget about recouping their investment because the company was known to be fraudulent from scratch.

Afia added that the NPP government is not obligated to make any payment to protesting customers.

According to the actress, The Security and Exchanges Commission had warned the Ghanaian populace from the inception of the investment company that its dealings were fraudulent but customers demonstrated against the commission.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Dont blame Akufo Addo for your failed investment- Afia Schwar to Menzgold customers pic.twitter.com/PCXTIYP7zR — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 13, 2021

“Menzgold customers have no right to blame Nana Addo for their loss. I never heard any flagbearer saying during their campaign that they would pay them back their monies. They should forget about getting their monies back”, she said.

Meanwhile, her comments come following Bulldog’s arrest by the Bureau for National Investigations after threatening Nana Addo on the United Showbiz Show on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Bulldog stated that Nana Addo’s second term would end unduly if he did not pay Menzgold customers their locked up investment.