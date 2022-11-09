type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle“Don’t call me after 7pm, I’ll be busy with my wife” –...
Lifestyle

“Don’t call me after 7pm, I’ll be busy with my wife” – Groom tells friends during wedding [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
wedding married couple
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man decided to put an embargo on his friends at his wedding immediately after he left the bachelor’s camp and transitioned into a married man.

After exchanging vows with his wife, acknowledging his fully-fledged commitment as a husband, the groom made a funny announcement and warned all his friends never to call his phone after the clock crosses 7 pm in the evening.

According to the groom identified as Mr Akin, he would be busy with his wife and cannot entertain any calls at that time.

His remarks triggered laughter among the wedding guests while his wife smiled in support of her husband.

“Please from now on, once it’s 7 pm, please don’t call my phone. Are you listening? 7 pm, don’t call my phone please. I will be busy with my wife. Thank you so much”, he said.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, some netizens have asserted that the groom’s message was not directed at his friends as presumed, but a cryptic message to his concubines who might break his new home.

Check out some of the reactions sampled below:

Golden Touch wrote: Baba dey use style inform him sidechicks

Chacha added: I just dey laugh like mumu

Thickbarbie: Sidechics said okayyyyyyyy

Gawat Jubril A.:Who owns that message

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, November 9, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    80.7 ° F
    80.7 °
    80.7 °
    79 %
    3.4mph
    62 %
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News