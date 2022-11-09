- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man decided to put an embargo on his friends at his wedding immediately after he left the bachelor’s camp and transitioned into a married man.

After exchanging vows with his wife, acknowledging his fully-fledged commitment as a husband, the groom made a funny announcement and warned all his friends never to call his phone after the clock crosses 7 pm in the evening.

According to the groom identified as Mr Akin, he would be busy with his wife and cannot entertain any calls at that time.

His remarks triggered laughter among the wedding guests while his wife smiled in support of her husband.

“Please from now on, once it’s 7 pm, please don’t call my phone. Are you listening? 7 pm, don’t call my phone please. I will be busy with my wife. Thank you so much”, he said.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, some netizens have asserted that the groom’s message was not directed at his friends as presumed, but a cryptic message to his concubines who might break his new home.

Check out some of the reactions sampled below:

Golden Touch wrote: Baba dey use style inform him sidechicks

Chacha added: I just dey laugh like mumu

Thickbarbie: Sidechics said okayyyyyyyy

Gawat Jubril A.:Who owns that message