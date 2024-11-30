GhPageEntertainmentDon’t Call Me Empress Again- Nana Ama McBrown
Don’t Call Me Empress Again- Nana Ama McBrown

By Mzta Churchill
Actress cum media personality, Nana Ama McBrown has warned her followers not to call her Empress again.

In a viral video sighted by Gh Page, McBrown stated that henceforth, she is not called Empress.

She disclosed that instead of her fans calling her Empress, they should call her “Her Excellency”.

No one knows what triggered the actress’ decision to shun the name Empress, it is believed that her enemy, Empress Gifty uses the same name as her pseudonym.

Netizens have concluded that the actress has changed her name from Empress to Her Excellency because of the feud she has with Empress Gifty.

