Don’t call me Katawere- Cheddar warns

Internet sensation, Cheddar has expressed his displeasure over people calling him Katawere.

Cheddar has stated that he does not want to be called Katawere because that is not his name.

The young actor made this known in an exclusive interview with Akoto Mensah, sighted by Gh Page.

According to the young actor, people have been labeling him Katawere as they claim he looks like the dead actor.

Meanwhile, the young actor disclosed that Kumawood actors, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Akrobeto inspired him to become an actor.

He noted that anytime he watched the duo acting, he felt like becoming like them in the near future.