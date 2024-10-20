Don’t Come And Beg For Donations Tomorrow- Aboske Warned

Social media users have taken a swipe at Dr. Likee’s protege, Aboske, formerly known as King Tyga.

Following his interview on Fameye TV, Aboske has been trending across social media platforms for the most stupid reasons, unlike his boss, Dr. Likee.

Aboske made a shocking disclosure during an interview that for him, he does not need love for now, all that he does is “Hit and run”, which means he sleeps with ladies and dawgs them.

This statement from the fast rising actor did not sound pleasant in the ears of many Ghanaians, hence, have taken a swipe at him.

Whilst others are saying he made the statement out of a jest, others have taken it seriously, as they have lambasted him.

According to many, they do not have any problem with Aboske chasing girls or doing “Hit and run”, however, they have warned him not to come to them to beg for money in the near future.