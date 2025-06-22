Don’t come come to church again- Nana Agradaa sacks two of her church members

Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Tupac has set the internet on fire following her church service today.

The fetish priestess turned woman of God has sacked two of her church members today, June 22.

Speaking before her church members in church today, Nana Agradaa called two of her church members to come forward.

The woman of God stated that, henceforth, she does not want to see the two church members in her church anymore.

She noted that, even though she owes no one an explanation, the Angels have told her to sack the duo immediately.

Nana Agradaa stated that she has discovered that if she doesn’t sack the duo, they will harm her church, and she does not want to sit nonchalantly and watch it happen.

She warned the other church members to sack the duo should they see them at the church premises henceforth.