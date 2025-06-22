type here...
Entertainment

Don’t come come to church again- Nana Agradaa sacks two of her church members

By Mzta Churchill

Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Tupac has set the internet on fire following her church service today.

The fetish priestess turned woman of God has sacked two of her church members today, June 22.

Speaking before her church members in church today, Nana Agradaa called two of her church members to come forward.

The woman of God stated that, henceforth, she does not want to see the two church members in her church anymore.

She noted that, even though she owes no one an explanation, the Angels have told her to sack the duo immediately.

Nana Agradaa stated that she has discovered that if she doesn’t sack the duo, they will harm her church, and she does not want to sit nonchalantly and watch it happen.

She warned the other church members to sack the duo should they see them at the church premises henceforth.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I started my business with 2 Cedis 40 pesewas- rich man says

Even a child in my camp makes not less than 1000 dollars from YouTube every month- Dr. Likee

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, June 22, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

Video of arrested PAC Academy owner’s lavish mansion

Inusah Ahmed

Video of the argument that led to the unaliving of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior and Frenchman

Abu Trica reacts to FBI arresting rich Ghanaians whose wealth is questionable

Abu Trica

Video of another man chopping Balthazar’s wife wotowoto pops up

Balthazar-Ebang-Engonga-wife-leak
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways