Don’t return to Ghana – Social media users strongly warn Dede Ayew for his penalty miss against Uruguay

Angry Ghanaians on the internet have angrily warned Dede Ayew not to set foot in the country for his crucial penalty miss.

According to these pained and wailing Ghanaians, Ghana would have qualified for the round of 16 if Dede had not missed the penalty he took like a sick person.

This is what actually happened in the 19th minute, referee Daniel Siebert whistled for an offside but after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, he awarded a penalty to Ghana.

Andre Ayew volunteered himself to take the kick for the Black Stars but struck the ball to the right in the direction of the keeper.

After the penalty miss, Uruguay went ahead to score two goals in the first half and Ghana wasn’t able to net even a single goal into the post of our opponents.

The second half looked promising after some solid changes were made but unfortunately, we were still not able to equalize the two goals to qualify for the round of 16 of the ongoing tournament.

Citing the golden opportunity Dede Ayew missed which has become a social media topic, some football fans have threatened to physically deal with him if he joins the team to return to Ghana from Qatar.

Check out some of the comments from the infuriated Ghanaians below…

Patiently waiting for The Ayews at Kotoka pic.twitter.com/jbH0GHkIlK — J.A.S.O.N (@jxt_Jason) December 2, 2022

Dede Ayew should stay in Qatar — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) December 2, 2022

Dede Ayew don’t come Back to Ghana pic.twitter.com/mdTncEoOFF — Don (@Opresii) December 2, 2022

Dede Ayew as soon as he lands in Ghana pic.twitter.com/ITrAZ9VuIA — DON BALUCY?? (@Webalu_cy) December 2, 2022

Ghanaians when they see Dede Ayew in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/wNa3sQcKQR — Ghana Yesu (@ghanayesu) December 2, 2022

Asure say Dede Ayew go move to Al Sadd straight if we get eliminated today.



He nor go return to Ghana cos ? — Elvis ?? (@Kayjnr10) December 2, 2022