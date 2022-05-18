- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and the originator of the infamous “Papa No” saga, Tracey Boakye, is advising young women to stay away from married men because it’s a sin

According to the Ghanaian actress, young women should never try to reap where they did not sow.

Tracey Boakye explains that it is inappropriate for another lady to suffer to build a life with her man for another woman to come and snatch him.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana, she is reported to have said;

“Don’t date married men. It’s not right for someone to get married and toil with her husband only for you to just come in and wreck that home. You can’t reap where you did not sow,”

“Don’t follow any promiscuous married man, you might pay dearly for it. Look for yours and work hard. If his belief is in support of polygamy, just like the Muslims, then you can be free to marry him”.

The advice from Tracey has stirred mixed reactions on social media as she is known to be dating a married man.

Recall that n 2020, the actress and MzBel were caught in a social drama as they fought over a man ‘Papa No’ believed to be married.

Tracey Boakye has also once confessed that her “Papa No” financially helped with the construction of her East-Legon mansion.