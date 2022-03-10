- Advertisement -

Some female Ghanaian nurses are gradually earning a bad name for the profession with a majority deemed as promiscuous in their dealings with men.

Whilst there’s no scientific backing to this, a number of men and women alike have asserted that most of these female health professionals are not loyal partners to be considered for relationships.

According to some commentaries based on people’s experiences and observations, the beautiful damsels among their peers are noted for dating multiple men on the blind side of their partners who think they are in a comfortable lead.

It’s against this backdrop that a man has taken to Twitter to sound a note of caution to his compatriots to stay away from gorgeous-looking nurses.

He believes it’s the best way for any man to stay happy in life rather than committing his heart to a Ghanaian nurse who would later crush it on stones.

He tweeted: “If you really want to have peace in life, Don’t Date a Pretty Nurse from Ghana” he wrote. “You will die young if you try med? Nyame”.

In other news, a UK-based Nigerian man has been served with heartbreak after a nurse he mobilized funds to help her further her education abroad claims she no longer finds him attractive.

Therefore she deems it necessary to exit the relationship.

This sad story was narrated by a Twitter user with the handle name @Akunosiebeka12.

He wrote: So this my UK friend was supporting his nurse girlfriend in NG to come over to UK, even gave her money for IELTS, and CBT exams, totalling almost a million naira, just to support her dreams of moving to the UK

“Only for the girl to move to the country, & told my guy that she does no longer find him attractive, & that she’d need some space as her priority is now her career.

“Even when my guy drove almost 4 hours to her house, she couldn’t even offer him a cup of water or anything to eat. Man has been left heartbroken since then. I pity him shall.”