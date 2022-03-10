type here...
GhPageLifestyle"Don't date a pretty nurse from Ghana if you want peace in...
Lifestyle

“Don’t date a pretty nurse from Ghana if you want peace in life” – GH man give life-saving advice to fellow men

By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaian nurses
Photo source: Nurses Corner | Instagram
- Advertisement -

Some female Ghanaian nurses are gradually earning a bad name for the profession with a majority deemed as promiscuous in their dealings with men.

Whilst there’s no scientific backing to this, a number of men and women alike have asserted that most of these female health professionals are not loyal partners to be considered for relationships.

According to some commentaries based on people’s experiences and observations, the beautiful damsels among their peers are noted for dating multiple men on the blind side of their partners who think they are in a comfortable lead.

It’s against this backdrop that a man has taken to Twitter to sound a note of caution to his compatriots to stay away from gorgeous-looking nurses.

He believes it’s the best way for any man to stay happy in life rather than committing his heart to a Ghanaian nurse who would later crush it on stones.

He tweeted: “If you really want to have peace in life, Don’t Date a Pretty Nurse from Ghana” he wrote. “You will die young if you try med? Nyame”.

In other news, a UK-based Nigerian man has been served with heartbreak after a nurse he mobilized funds to help her further her education abroad claims she no longer finds him attractive.

Therefore she deems it necessary to exit the relationship.

This sad story was narrated by a Twitter user with the handle name @Akunosiebeka12.

He wrote: So this my UK friend was supporting his nurse girlfriend in NG to come over to UK, even gave her money for IELTS, and CBT exams, totalling almost a million naira, just to support her dreams of moving to the UK

“Only for the girl to move to the country, & told my guy that she does no longer find him attractive, & that she’d need some space as her priority is now her career.

“Even when my guy drove almost 4 hours to her house, she couldn’t even offer him a cup of water or anything to eat. Man has been left heartbroken since then. I pity him shall.”

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 10, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    87.3 ° F
    87.3 °
    87.3 °
    68 %
    4.2mph
    41 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News