type here...
Entertainment

Don’t disrespect the media and expect us to promote you – DJ Slim to artistes

By Kwasi Asamoah
DJ Kwaku Slim

Renowned media personality DJ Kwaku Slim has criticized some artistes for showing disrespect to the media while still expecting full support and promotion.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he expressed disappointment in artistes who ignore interviews, refuse to engage with the press, and fail to appreciate the media’s role in their success.

According to DJ Kwaku Slim, these artistes only recognize the media when they need attention for a new project but often disregard journalists and presenters afterwards.

He urged artistes to build respectful relationships with the media, emphasizing that promotion is a two-way effort.

His comments have sparked discussions online, with many agreeing that mutual respect between artistes and the media is essential for a thriving entertainment industry.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Mzbel and Charlie Dior mock Rev. Charlotte Oduro over divorce

Trigmatic

I gave fried rice, chicken and chips as payola in my early days – Trigmatic recounts

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Teacher commits suicide after lady he sponsored to Canada broke up with him

Body-bag

Sad! Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Sad Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Sad! Last video of nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids in Kumasi surfaces

Nurse
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways