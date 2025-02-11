Don’t disrespect the media and expect us to promote you – DJ Slim to artistes

Renowned media personality DJ Kwaku Slim has criticized some artistes for showing disrespect to the media while still expecting full support and promotion.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he expressed disappointment in artistes who ignore interviews, refuse to engage with the press, and fail to appreciate the media’s role in their success.

According to DJ Kwaku Slim, these artistes only recognize the media when they need attention for a new project but often disregard journalists and presenters afterwards.

He urged artistes to build respectful relationships with the media, emphasizing that promotion is a two-way effort.

His comments have sparked discussions online, with many agreeing that mutual respect between artistes and the media is essential for a thriving entertainment industry.