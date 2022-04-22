type here...
Don’t copy Rita Dominic, there’s nothing sweet about marrying at 46 years – Man tells women

By Kweku Derrick
Rita Dominic and husband Fidelis Anosike
“There is nothing sweetness” in marrying at the age of 46, a so-called motivational speaker named Olemerazi Basil has asserted, advising that no woman should emulate Nollywood actress Rita Dominic.

Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis Anosike tied the knot in a colourful traditional marriage in Imo State on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The star-studded event saw many friends from the industry in attendance including Nollywood royalties, Joke Silva, Uche Jombo, Kate Henshaw and several others

But speaking on the marriage, Basil intimated that getting married as a quadragenarian she be avoided at all costs, considering the risks involved when it comes to bearing children.

He believes women have a higher possibility of giving birth to intelligent kids when they marry between the ages of 22 to 28.

He wrote, “Ladies, please don’t follow the footsteps of Rita Dominic. There is no sweetness in marrying at 46years. At 46 you should be celebrating 20years of marriage anniversary with your husband and your 20years old undergraduate by your side, even though it is God that blesses you with kids.

“The joy of celebrating each year’s marriage anniversary is greater than the enjoyment and publicity of marrying at 46. As an educationist, I will categorically tell you that women have higher chances of giving birth to their most intelligent kids at their prime age of between 22 – and 28 so tell me how high or low the probability of giving birth to an intelligent child at 46.

“I know it is God that gives husbands but stop being selective and you will get married before 46.

“Note: Getting married early or late is not a guarantee that the marriage will not have issues that can lead to divorce.”

