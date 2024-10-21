Don’t forgive or spare Salifu Amoako & his son – Ghanaians urge families of the deceased girls

Ghanaians on the Internet have expressed their utmost disappointment in Bishop Salifu Amoako for defending his son.

As emphasised by a lot of social media users, the families of the deceased girls shouldn’t spare Salifu Amoako and his son.

This call for vengeance follows after Bishop Salifu Amoako openly defended his son and subtly insisted his son isn’t at fault.

During a service yesterday, the founder and leader of Alive Chapel International urged Ghanaians to stop talking because his son didn’t killl anyone with a gun but it was rather through an accident.

The prominent religious leader expressed his frustration over the ongoing public discussions surrounding the incident.

Though devastating, he emphasized that the accident was not intentional and called for understanding and compassion.

Bishop Amoako who appeared visibly emotional defended his son by stating;

“It was an accident. My son did not carry a gun to kill anybody. He involved himself in a terrible accident, and I am not the one who did it, nor his mother.”

The tragic accident, which claimed the lives of Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh, both students of Cornerstone International Academy, has sparked intense public outrage.

Before these comments, he had initially called for prayers and support for the families affected by the tragedy through a self-made video in which he alleged he had been crying for days.

Netizens Reactions…

Adolf Tohazie Henry – If the girls were to be my family members anka by now di3 Nogokpo will have done the job simple. No need to wait for the law. Hy3 ne gyimie bi. I pray that his són never find p?ace

Enock Agyenim – blame we the church members of these self acclaimed prophects. We will defend them no matter how bad they act. Thank God my pastor is my creator and not any creature.

Elikem Kotoko – Provoking the Ghanaian and deliberately bruising the relatives of the victims. In a responsible democracy that spoilt son should be charged with manslaughter and he the man himself taken on. Videos of his son recklessly driving have gone viral since and he has been caught on tape himself also talking of driving without a driver’s license, isn’t that what he has taught his son

Angela Dede Asare – I knew those tears were crocodile tears!! He’s not sorry!!! He’s obviously been comfortable allowing the unlicensed minor to drive!!! That boy must face the law

Beatrice Anobah – Apostle I wish you should have been quite at church instead of making such comments, the accident is so painful so you will hear so much comments on the social media platforms and I think it’s normal because everyone has his or her own opinion so pls never be so up set but rather get in touch with the family who has lost thier kids and give them words of encouragement and support.

