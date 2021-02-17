The co-founder of AMG Business Sam Safo aka Showboy has warned people to stay away from the ongoing fight between Medikal and Okesse 1.

Showboy who is serving a prison sentence but seems to know the genesis of the fight stated that Okesse 1 believes his friend Medikal is the main person behind his embarrasment at the studios of Hitz Fm last week.

In a video posted on his social media handle, Showboy is heard telling people who are wading into the beef to stay away because they are rich men and as such they don’t need anyone to advise them.

He captioned the video: “MDK N OKESE 1 JUST GOT A LIL MISUNDERSTANDING .. WE FAMILY ?? IF TWO RICH MEN DEY FIGHT ..DONT GET INVOLVED ?? ANYTHING CONCERNING ANY ARTIST UNDER AMG IS MY BUSINESS …. I RUN THIS SHIT ..WE AT PEACE ?????? #AMGBUSINESS #AMOTIAGANG #2HYPEGANG ..IS THE SAME FAMILY …ONE SCHOOL , BUT WITH DIFFERENT UNIFORMS WITH A HEAD MASTER .. PEACE AND LOVE EVERYWHERE …@2hypegangworldwide.”

Watch the video below:

We wait to see if people would love to stay away from the two as showboy said or continue to pass comments.