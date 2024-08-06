type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Media personality Sallyman has advised actress Martha Ankomah against falling for Lil Win‘s public apology.

It would be remembered that Lil Win and Martha Ankomah are in court after the latter sued the Kumawood actor for defamation after he recorded a video to insult her for failing to feature in his movie.

But a few days ago, Lil Win in a live interview begged for Martha Ankomah’s forgiveness asking she withdraw the case from the court for them to settle the matter at home.

Sally Mann who is known for speaking her mind on issues has asked Martha Ankomah not to fall for the apology but to continue with the case in court.

According to her, Martha should test the law because when she first said she was going to court, Lil Win in a subtle reply said any fool could go to court and that alone means he was ready to face her in court.

She said: “I am not for the settlement, I want Martha to test the law. I will be highly disappointed if there is an out-of-court settlement”.

Keep your eye on the prize, GH?5 million. It is the price that will serve as a deterrent to others,” Sallymann stated.

She ended by saying that “The law is there to protect us and she also noted that it is high time men stopped attributing women’s success in the industry to sleeping around or prostitution.”

Source:GhPage

