- Advertisement -

Citing the trending reports that Imoro Sherif was reportedly murdered by his girlfriend’s side guy – Stonebwoy has taken to the internet to advise young men to avoid going after other people’s girlfriends.

Speaking in a video, Stonebwoy argued that if Imoro Sherrif had done his own secret investigations, he would have found out that his lady was double dating and would have been alive by now.

According to Stonebwoy, off-late, most ladies are dating more than n 4 men at a goal hence men should be very vigilant when going into fresh relationships.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians slam Stonebwoy over his ‘sneering’ comments about the solider who was murdered at Ashaiman

Aside from dropping these precautions which he thinks would have prevented the death of young Imoro, the dancehall musician also slammed the side guy who is believed to be the murderer.

As suggested by Stonebowy, he should have taken his time and confronted Imoro – And as men, they would have come up with a solution for how to deal with the lady who was playing the two of them.

Meanwhile, both the mother and father of Imoro have vehemently dismissed the claims that their son was in a romantic affair.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy ‘ridicules’ soldier who was murdered at Ashaiman

According to his mother in particular, his son was a virgin and was never in any kind of amorous relationship prior to his death.

This followed after two ladies stormed the internet with claims that they are the lovers of the deceased.

Both ladies have shared videos of themselves with Imoro in the ‘bedroom’ to prove that they were, indeed, in a love affair.

READ ALSO: He left his girlfriend’s place at 2:00 am – New info about the death of soldier who was murdered at Ashaiman revealed

READ ALSO: Soldier murdered in Ashaiman allegedly went to visit his girlfriend