Don’t go after someone’s girlfriend – Stonebwoy advises young men over the death of the young soldier

By Armani Brooklyn
Speaking in a video, Stonebwoy argued that if Imoro Sherrif had done his own secret investigations, he would have found out that his lady was double dating and would have been alive by now.

According to Stonebwoy, off-late, most ladies are dating more than n 4 men at a goal hence men should be very vigilant when going into fresh relationships.

Aside from dropping these precautions which he thinks would have prevented the death of young Imoro, the dancehall musician also slammed the side guy who is believed to be the murderer.

As suggested by Stonebowy, he should have taken his time and confronted Imoro – And as men, they would have come up with a solution for how to deal with the lady who was playing the two of them.

Meanwhile, both the mother and father of Imoro have vehemently dismissed the claims that their son was in a romantic affair.

According to his mother in particular, his son was a virgin and was never in any kind of amorous relationship prior to his death.

This followed after two ladies stormed the internet with claims that they are the lovers of the deceased.

Both ladies have shared videos of themselves with Imoro in the ‘bedroom’ to prove that they were, indeed, in a love affair.

