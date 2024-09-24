Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has advised Ghanaians especially his fans to vote wisely on December 7th when they go to the polls to vote.

It’s 74 days to the General elections and the campaign from the political parties has become serious with all the parties trying their best to get the citizens to their site.

Shatta Wale addressed the crowd directly during his electrifying performance at the Ghana Report Concert, which was recently held in Independence Square, emphasizing the value of casting informed ballots.

Shatta Wale halted his performance to advise his fans to remain vigilant and refrain from making snap judgments when casting their ballots.

He pleaded with them not to be duped by political ploys or hollow promises meant to sway voters.

“If you’re going to vote, please be wise about it. Don’t fall for any fanfooling. I don’t want you to vote for some party and later come complaining. Vote wisely,” he stressed.

Watch the video below: