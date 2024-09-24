type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDon't go and vote foolishly on election day - Shatta Wale tells...
Entertainment

Don’t go and vote foolishly on election day – Shatta Wale tells fans

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Shatta-Wale
Shatta-Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has advised Ghanaians especially his fans to vote wisely on December 7th when they go to the polls to vote.

It’s 74 days to the General elections and the campaign from the political parties has become serious with all the parties trying their best to get the citizens to their site.

Shatta Wale addressed the crowd directly during his electrifying performance at the Ghana Report Concert, which was recently held in Independence Square, emphasizing the value of casting informed ballots.

Shatta Wale halted his performance to advise his fans to remain vigilant and refrain from making snap judgments when casting their ballots.

He pleaded with them not to be duped by political ploys or hollow promises meant to sway voters.

“If you’re going to vote, please be wise about it. Don’t fall for any fanfooling. I don’t want you to vote for some party and later come complaining. Vote wisely,” he stressed.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Accra
light rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
1.6mph
75 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways