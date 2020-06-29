type here...
I don’t have a womb, doctors took off mine – Nana Yaa Brefo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Popular Ghanaian TV presenter Nana Yaa Brefo has made a very deep and sad revelation about her life for the first time on live radio.

The former Adom TV presenter today during a special convo with Captain Smart on Angel FM (her new radio gig) on the  ‘Anopa Bofo’ morning show in tears revealed that she has no womb.

She said she has been living as a woman without a womb for a solid 17 years. This situation is never a good one to experience. Her pain amid the traumatic event made Yaa Brefo weep whilst narrating.

Giving an account on how it happened, Nana Yaa Brefo said the womb had to be removed through surgery to save her life – a statement by the doctor who handled her case-. The doctors took off her womb after delivery.

In uncontrollable tears, the ace radio/TV presenter also disclosed that at the time of the surgical operation, she was pregnant with a baby but she lost the baby in the process.

One thing that saddens her heart the most according to her is that she didn’t see the face of that child she gave birth to before dying.

As it stands now there’s no way she can conceive again and have a child of her own unless maybe through a special medical process.

