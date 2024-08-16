type here...
“Don’t kiss and behave like you love me in public yet backstab me secretly” – Portia Asare warns Mcbrown? – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Portia Asare has decided to let it all out by going deep into the secret hatred in the Kumawood industry.

Recall that just a few days ago, Portia Asare recounted how her colleagues used juju on her and her baby while they were on set eating.

As alleged by Portia, it was the mercy of God that saved her and her baby either than that, they would have been dead or paralysed by now.

Portia Asare has once again thrown indirect shots at a colleague whom many people believe to be Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Without mentioning a name, Portia narrated how this senior actress mocked and ridiculed her in front of Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong.

According to Portia Asare, she was given a special invitation to attend Despite’s daughter’s wedding which was strictly by invitation and was attended by only elites.

Luckily for her, Despite and his family invited her to sit with them on the high table with other affluent people.

While she was seated and the wedding ceremony was still in session, the co-actress made a grand entry and as a sign of respect, she stood up from the high table to go and greet and exchange pleasantries with her.

Shockingly, they were the only people in the entertainment industry to be invited to the wedding ceremony.

However, as the event progressed, the co-actress took the microphone to subtly ridicule her because her name was mentioned as part of the ‘big men & women’ who had attended the event.

The co-actress also failed to acknowledge her presence and behaved as if they’d never met.

And as we all know, it was only Mcbrown who attended the wedding alongside Portia hence your guess is as right as mine.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

