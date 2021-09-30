- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says men of God who claim to have entered the spiritual realm and have returned with prophecies must not be trusted.

His comments come on the back of a revelation by the head pastor of Newlife Kingdom Chapel International, Bishop Stephen Kwasi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, that the musician will be shot dead by gunmen in October 18.

The preacher further entreated Shatta Wale to seek spiritual intervention to avert the impending tragedy.

But Shatta Wale in a sarcastic response said he will purchase a bulletproof vest to protect himself while suggesting that Sadiq Abu Abdulai, the CEO of 3Music Network, is the mastermind behind the said attack.

In yet another reaction on social media, the artiste suggested that doom prophecies are fabricated marketing strategies used by so-called men of God to deceive their congregation and unsuspecting members of the public.

“The spiritual Rhelm doesn’t come with prophecies, it’s secrecy. Don’t let any man lie to you. No pastor has been there before and yet to meet one, they all doing marketing. Very f*cken country,” he wrote.

Jesus Ahuofe took Ghanaians by surprise when he made the revelation during a recent interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.

Initially, he was very loath to mention the name of the personality linked with the death prophecy due to fear of attacks from the public.

But he was pressed by the host to mention a name which he finally did.

Watch the video below