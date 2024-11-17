Don’t Let Any Politician Use You- Amakye Barehene Advises Ghanaians

GhPagePoliticsDon’t Let Any Politician Use You- Amakye Barehene Advises Ghanaians
Amakye Barehene, Nana Gyedu Kumaning has sent a piece of advice to both the youth of and aged in Ghana.

The Chief decided to send a piece of advice to the youth and ages in Ghana during the launch of his new drink dubbed “Efie Bitters”.

Speaking in an interview on UTV chanced by Gh Page, he advised Ghanaians to be very careful since the December 7 general election comes off soon.

According to him, Ghanaians should not hurt one another because of diverse political affiliations as he noted that regardless of the diversity of political affiliations, they are one.

He advised that it is better for each and everyone to be vigilant, before, during and after the election and not allow politicians to use them for their gluttony.

