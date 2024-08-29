The leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel(APC) Rev Obofour has advised young people to succumb to church pressure to get married.

There seems to be a new strategy in town where some churches force the youth in the church to get married to the extent of sometimes matching them to people in the church.

However, according to Rev Obofour, this is a bad practice and the youth must not give in to this adding that the church won’t care or show concern when they encounter problems in the marriage.

Obofour said: “Don’t be in a hurry to marry; never make such a big decision lightly. If you mess up the first chance, there’s no guarantee you’ll get a second one,” he cautioned. Rev. Obofuor also pointed out that sometimes, the church might push you to marry someone who appears religious, but you might not truly know them.

“Don’t let the church pressure you into marrying someone just because they’re a church member. If the marriage doesn’t work out, the church won’t care.

He added, “Some guys in the church might seem like they’re perfect husband material, but don’t be fooled. Just because they’re in the church doesn’t mean they’re right for you. Some of them have serious flaws. The church might teach good values, but you need to ask yourself if the person you’re considering is actually living by those values.”

Watch the video below: