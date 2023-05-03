Don’t let them bully you into dating a broke man – Music Director TG Omori advises ladies

Nigerian music video director, ThankGod Omori Jesam, popularly known as TG Omori, has advised ladies not to let bullying from men force them into dating poor men.
He said this on Twitter on Sunday night stressing that the choice of a partner is a personal decision.
Boy Director, as he is fondly called, advised ladies to choose their partners based on their plans.
READ ALSO: Nigerian singer Omah Lay cries as he goes broke
He wrote: “Your choice of partner is a personal decision don’t let them bully you into dating a broke person in the name of gold-digging. Look your life well and plan your aesthetics.”
Omori tweeted this in reaction to the “gold-digging” slurs against materialistic women on social media by the netizens.
Your choice of partner is a personal decision don’t let them bully you into dating a broke person in the name of gold digging, Look your life well and plan your aesthetics.— TG OMORI (@boy_director) April 30, 2023
Below are some of the reactions gathered under the controversial tweet..
READ ALSO: Broke men have no right to cheat – GH lady states