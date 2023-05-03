Don’t let them bully you into dating a broke man – Music Director TG Omori advises ladies

- Advertisement -

Nigerian music video director, ThankGod Omori Jesam, popularly known as TG Omori, has advised ladies not to let bullying from men force them into dating poor men.

He said this on Twitter on Sunday night stressing that the choice of a partner is a personal decision.



Boy Director, as he is fondly called, advised ladies to choose their partners based on their plans.

READ ALSO: Nigerian singer Omah Lay cries as he goes broke

He wrote: “Your choice of partner is a personal decision don’t let them bully you into dating a broke person in the name of gold-digging. Look your life well and plan your aesthetics.”



Omori tweeted this in reaction to the “gold-digging” slurs against materialistic women on social media by the netizens.

Your choice of partner is a personal decision don’t let them bully you into dating a broke person in the name of gold digging, Look your life well and plan your aesthetics. — TG OMORI (@boy_director) April 30, 2023

Below are some of the reactions gathered under the controversial tweet..

I don’t even understand why a broke person is in a relationship – that’s turning priority upside down!



Money first before relationship! — TRUMP 2024 (@StepheniaOmeh) May 1, 2023

Nobody say marry broke person but no come be broke person con Dey make me feel like say I no be person coz I broke or go Dey do like say my money na your money. — yoursTHUGfully (@harlonekal) April 30, 2023

I don’t know why guys are feeling attacked by this tweet, Broooo, don’t u want to date Financially strong women too???

What if this advice is also for us? Avoid broke girls. ? — Cosbee (@Cosbee_) May 1, 2023

READ ALSO: Broke men have no right to cheat – GH lady states