Don’t let them bully you into dating a broke man – Music Director TG Omori advises ladies

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Nigerian music video director, ThankGod Omori Jesam, popularly known as TG Omori, has advised ladies not to let bullying from men force them into dating poor men.

He said this on Twitter on Sunday night stressing that the choice of a partner is a personal decision.


Boy Director, as he is fondly called, advised ladies to choose their partners based on their plans.

He wrote: “Your choice of partner is a personal decision don’t let them bully you into dating a broke person in the name of gold-digging. Look your life well and plan your aesthetics.”


Omori tweeted this in reaction to the “gold-digging” slurs against materialistic women on social media by the netizens.

Below are some of the reactions gathered under the controversial tweet..

    Source:Ghpage

