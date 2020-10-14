Don’t listen to my music if you think it is bad – Emelia Brobbey

- Advertisement -

Kumawood Actress now turned musician, Emelia Brobbey according to her, it pains to going through a lot of stress to produce a song and at the end, people will troll and shade her on the internet.

The ‘Okukuseku’ show host noted that since her appearance into the music scene, she has seen no peace as netizens take delight in making a mockery of her craft with no regard for her.

Recounting a sad moment for hers in that time she has released her debut song ‘Fa Me Ko’ Emelia indicated she was hurt and felt bad when people start insulting and criticizing her.

READ ALSO: Love you all for loving me-Emelia Brobbey speaks on reaction to her song

According to her, the situation got worst when a twitter user described her music as noise comparing it to the sound of popular household 555 saucepan.

“It got to a point somebody told me my voice was like the sound made by 555 saucepan”, she recounted.

In her words; “I was hurt and felt bad when people start insulting and criticizing me. So I was like why do you criticize me? If you think you don’t like my song or video don’t listen or watch it.

Emelia Brobbey said this on Accra based Angel FM in an interview.

READ ALSO: Emelia Brobbey drops visuals of her new banger with Wendy shay

The talented actress has 3 songs to her credit featuring other top musicians like Wendy Shay and Kuami Eugene, the reigning artiste of the year 2020.