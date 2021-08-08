‘Don’t look down on a man because of his present financial state’ – Woman to fellow ladies

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian relationship coach based in New Zealand has advised women to not look down on men who are still struggling financially else they will end up missing great life partners.

Dr. Mayowa Dudushewa Ekundayo, who is married to internationally acclaimed preacher and motivational speaker, Dr. Samuel Ekundayo, gave the advice on social media Thursday, August 5.

According to the mother of two, when she met her husband he was doing his Masters programme and struggling financially so had to work as a waiter in a restaurant.

Despite his state then, she agreed to date him because she looked looked beyond his struggle and saw a hardworking man with vision and clear purpose.

She wrote: “It was a day of joy when my husband bagged his PhD. I was very happy and fulfilled because we started the journey together!

“When we met 6 years prior, he was doing his Masters programme but was struggling financially and had to support himself by working as a waiter in a restaurant.

“I still said “Yes” to him when he asked me for a relationship because I saw beyond his present struggle.

“I saw a man who had a vision, clear about his purpose, hard working and loved me. I was ready to “suffer” with him because I knew I would also “reign” with him. It was only a matter of time.

“Many ladies today want a ready-made man. A man they would not need to “suffer” with but only “reign” with.

“Please, don’t look down on a guy just because of his present financial state! Don’t lose a great guy! Don’t despise the days of humble beginnings. I hope this helps someone?“

Responding to the post, her husband thanked her for believing in him and being with him from the beginning.

“Thank you Jesus! Thanks Darling for being there since day one. My number one Fan“, he wrote.