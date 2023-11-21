“Don’t marry a man living in a family house, you will never enjoy the marriage” – Lady advises

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian gospel singer, Tina Johnson, has issued a note of warning to women, advising them not to marry a man still living in his family house.

In a post shared on Facebook, Tina warned that any woman who marries such a man will never enjoy the marriage to the fullest, as she will eventually receive insults from her husband’s family.



She added that a man who can’t rent an apartment for himself and his wife shouldn’t be getting married in the first place, questioning how he would cater to their household.

Read her full post below,

“My Sister, don’t marry a Man Living in a Family House, you will never enjoy that Marriage. I may sound Stupid and senseless but believe me the day you’re married into a family house you’ll remember this post. Even flies in the house will abuse you including your in-laws.

Until you find yourself in this situation you may not understand this post. Sister, if he doesn’t have any money to rent at least one room apartment, then you guys have no business getting married

How will you guys now cope with family expenses? Don’t be deceived, marriage needs money.

The day your husband married you into family house, both of you have lost RESPECT and dignity in that family.

Even if it’s a room it will be much more better than living in a family house, for peace to reign.

If a man still lives in his parents house, tell him to get an apartment before paying your BRIDE PRICE. Statistics shows that, the wives end up unhappy, caged and frustrated.

No matter how good your in-laws are, pray you don’t have any reason to live with them. They will show you shege. It’s a matter of TIME. Just give them TIME. Visit them, let them visit you.

I repeat, Please don’t marry a man living in a family house, you will never enjoy that marriage to its fullest.”

See below…

