type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDon't marry an ugly person - Bishop Ajagurajah advises (Video)
Entertainment

Don’t marry an ugly person – Bishop Ajagurajah advises (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Prophet Ajagurajah
- Advertisement -

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah aka Ajagurajah has advised single people who are looking for partners to settle to go in for looks because it’s very important.

According to the “Chopbar Pastor”, marrying an ugly person will bring you problems because such people always play the victim card.

Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Manu, Bishop Ajagurajah advised single guys and ladies to marry beautiful spouses because it comes with peace.

He further added that there are a lot of nice-looking and sensible young guys and ladies around hence bachelors and spinsters should search for such people.

Meanwhile, we have been told since Adam that character is the first thing we should look for, in the person we want to marry. Looks and other things are all considered secondary matters.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 24, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    78.5 ° F
    78.5 °
    78.5 °
    75 %
    2.2mph
    100 %
    Tue
    79 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News