Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah aka Ajagurajah has advised single people who are looking for partners to settle to go in for looks because it’s very important.

According to the “Chopbar Pastor”, marrying an ugly person will bring you problems because such people always play the victim card.

Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Manu, Bishop Ajagurajah advised single guys and ladies to marry beautiful spouses because it comes with peace.

He further added that there are a lot of nice-looking and sensible young guys and ladies around hence bachelors and spinsters should search for such people.

Meanwhile, we have been told since Adam that character is the first thing we should look for, in the person we want to marry. Looks and other things are all considered secondary matters.