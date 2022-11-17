- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel singer Samuel Opoku, better known as ‘Brother Sammy’, has urged single people and suitors not to rush into the institution of marriage.

According to the Nation’s worshipper, marriage is a complex enterprise that requires prospective entrants to take their time and make good judgments before committing to it.

He made this remark during an interview with Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning where he described marriage as a ‘cage’, which has posed a lot of problems for many people.

Admonishing the public, he added that he would even prefer child birth to getting married.

“Marriage is cool, but the advice I’ll give to everybody is, don’t rush into marriage. Marriage is a cage. Don’t rush into marriage., because some people have married and they’re dying.

“Marriage has killed many people. As for me I love children more than marriage. Giving birth is better than getting married. Because if you fall ill today, your child will be by your side. But your spouse can neglect you in times of illness and go for another partner”, he said on Wednesday.

It’s worth noting that in March, Brother Sammy sadly revealed, to the shock of many, that he cannot and would not have sex with his wife anymore.

According to him, the genesis of his decision was when his wife accused him of attempting to use her for rituals when she was pregnant with their second child and had to undergo a cesarean operation to deliver safely.

According to the musician, his wife had told him that what she went through during childbirth was a testament to Brother Sammy’s corny agenda to sacrifice her.

Brother Sammy added that he had to find out painfully that his wife was lied to by one of his boys who peddled the falsehood that he accommodated a different woman and slept with her while his wife was in the hospital battling for her life.

As a result, Brother Sammy said he had taken the decision not to get intimate with his wife or engage in sexual intercourse with her until further notice.