Former Black Stars forward Prince Tagoe has warned Hearts of Oak player Afriyie Barnieh against leaving the club.

According to him, the player needed to be very careful about his decisions and take everything into consideration before deciding to leave.

Speaking to reporters, Prince Tagoe, 36, said that despite helping Accra Hearts of Oak win major trophies in the 2000s, he turned down a move to French giants PSG.

Following Barnieh’s obvious desire to make a move to a bigger club, Prince Tagoe has wanted him not to leave but rather extend his contract at the club.

According to Football Ghana, Tagoe stated, “I refused an offer from PSG in 2006 to finish the season with Hearts of Oak, where I was the top scorer.”

“The next year, I moved to Saudi Arabia for €2 million and received strong offers from Europe.” Don’t rush Afriyie Barnieh out of Hearts of Oak, please.

Afriyie Barnieh is one of the most important players at Accra Hearts of Oak at the moment. Due to his experience with the national teams, his price tag has risen, and he has shown a visible desire to leave the club.