Politics

Don’t spare anyone cheating during the December polls – John Dumelo

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
John Dumelo
Award-winning actor cum politician John Dumelo who is vying to represent the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency has been captured in a video asking people to beat anyone that dares to cheat in the elections.

The 2020 election is just around the corner and politician are intensifying their campaigns so as to win votes from their constituents.

Others are also ganging up to get people who can help them win the elections at all cost.

In the video which has surfaced on social media, the actor turned politician during one of their rallies is heard saying they are aware some people are trying to cheat in the elections.

He went on to say that he is asking them(party supporters) to be vigilant during the elections adding that when the catch anyone trying to cheat, they beat the person very well.

Watch the video below:

John Dumelo concluded that come January 7, John Dramani Mahama would be swore in as president for the second time hence people should just be vigilant not to allow their opposition cheat to keep themselves in government.

Source:Ghpage

