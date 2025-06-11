Don’t spend even 10 Cedis on her- Akumaa Mama Zimbi advises men

Ghanaian television and radio journalist Akumaa Mama Zimbi, known for her exceptional use of headgear, has sent advice to boys and men.

Akumaa’s advice comes following reports that numerous men spend a lot of money on their girlfriends.

The media personality does not see any sense in men spending a lot of money on their girlfriends who could probably ditch them for someone better.

According to her, before a man would send money to a lady, they should ensure that they had led the lady to the alter.

The media personality believes that until a man has married a woman, they should spend a dime on them.

She said, “Until God approves the relationship, don’t spend even 10 Cedis on her”.