type here...
Entertainment

Don’t spend even 10 Cedis on her- Akumaa Mama Zimbi advises men

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian television and radio journalist Akumaa Mama Zimbi, known for her exceptional use of headgear, has sent advice to boys and men.

Akumaa’s advice comes following reports that numerous men spend a lot of money on their girlfriends.

The media personality does not see any sense in men spending a lot of money on their girlfriends who could probably ditch them for someone better.

According to her, before a man would send money to a lady, they should ensure that they had led the lady to the alter.

The media personality believes that until a man has married a woman, they should spend a dime on them.

She said, “Until God approves the relationship, don’t spend even 10 Cedis on her”.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Woba no adwuma b3n Na )y3- Rashad slaps sense into the mother of Tiktoker Yaa Baby after saying her...

What is the sense in publicly displaying a gun?- King Asu B reacts to Yaa Baby’s death

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, June 12, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker GhKobby shoots his girlfriend YaaBaby to death

Yaa Baby and GHKobby

Video of Yaa Baby flaunting the gun which was later used to kill her by her boyfriend

Baby Yaa

Guy shares baby mama’s cheating videos with 7 different men

Baby Mama

Last TikTok post of Yaa Baby

Yaa Baby

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways