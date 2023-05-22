Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Prophet Kofi Oduro has poked the eyes of government officials and cautioned them against using parts of the $3 billion IMF credit facility to fund the lavish lifestyle of their mistresses or girlfriends.

After 10 months of discussions and negotiations, Ghana finally received approval from the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund for a three-year budget support.

The approval on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, will enable the immediate disbursement of $600 million to the country. The second tranche of another $600 million is expected to hit the accounts of the Bank of Ghana in November this year.

The rest will be released in five tranches of $300 million, after each of the semi-annual reviews have been successfully concluded.

However, Prophet Oduro, who seemingly does not trust that the monies will be used for its appropriate course, has warned government officials against expending some of it on young girls.

During a sermon on Sunday, the General Overseer of Alabaster International Ministries said: “None of the monies you’ve received should land in the pocket of your girlfriends, because they don’t work for Ghana. You’ll see a Legon girl with Goil coupons worth GHC40,000.

“Their girlfriends are driving range rovers, Land Cruisers, Bentleys and flying up and down in our face.”

Prophet Oduro further stated that the IMF has to some extent, lost trust that the government puts the loans they usually receive to good use, hence their decision to split the disbursement over a 3-year-period.

“Instead of IMF to give us the money at once, now they can’t trust us so they are splitting the money in three years. 6 months, 600 million for three years. Why? Because you are not trusted. Now they want to see whether you are working with the money. They want to check the projects.

“Ghana is a disgrace. Many years ago, Akufo-Addo was in Amasaman to cut sod for affordable housing, now it’s been four years and not even one brick has been spotted on the site, so if I tell you to be careful with the loan you currently have, I haven’t said anything wrong,” he added.