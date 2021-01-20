type here...
Don’t steal my shine in comedy too- Shatta Wale begs Stonebwoy

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Shatta Wale Stonebwoy comedy
Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are having a fun time on Twitter, and its good that they have cleared all doubts about their mended relationship.

The CEO of Burniton Music Group called for his fans to gather around so they vibe on Twitter, and some of them had some pretty interesting questions.

One that particularly caught the Dancehall act’s eye was one comment regarding the recent disruption during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

The fan asked what Stonebwoy’s take on the dishonourable behaviour of Members of Parliament during the election of the Speaker of Parliament was.

Stonebwoy, sarcastically, mentioned that his brother Shatta Wale had already addressed the issue and he felt the latter did justice to the topic.

However, the fan who goes by the username @mr_neut found Stonebwoy’s comment quite funny and commended his wittiness.

The BHIM Nation President boasted that many were unaware of his comedic side and that he could even do stand-up.

SEE TWEET BELOW:

Nonetheless, Shatta Wale, moments later took to the comment section and asked that Stonebwoy steers clear off comedy because that is his lane.

Shatta hilariously begged Stonebwoy not to steal his shine in comedy as well promising to buy him doughnuts if he agreed.

Both musicians are, without a doubt, heavyweights in the Ghanaian Music Industry and it is always great to see them get along.

Source:GHPAGE

