Don’t tell me this is the guy I was crushing on- Ghanaians cry after seeing Kofi Mole looking sick

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaians have reacted to a new picture of musician, Kofi Mole, stating that he does not look fit.

It is no news that for sometime now, Kofi Mole has been off social media for reasons best known to him.

However, from nowhere, the musician appeared in a recent interview, choosing between artists.

Even though the video looks very nice as he gave great answers, the interview did not receive so much attention, instead, the looks of the musician.

Netizens have stated that even though they have not been told Kofi Mole is sick, they can see that the musician is very sick.

A netizen identified as Deborah Boadi took to the comment to state that she was shocked after seeing Kofi Mole in a long while.

Derby stated in her post that some years ago, she was crushing on Kofi Mole, but she is surprised to see the Mole she was crushing on looking like this.

She wrote, “Don’t tell me this is the guy I was crushing on”.

Another netizen wrote “Eeei Kofi Mole Na agyigya s3 adwene egu nkwan mu sei”.

- GhPage
