GhPageEntertainmentDon't try competing with people that stole money - Efya
Entertainment

Don’t try competing with people that stole money – Efya

By Qwame Benedict
Efya
Efya

Singer Efya Nokturnal has warned people against succumbing to pressure from people who steal money and flaunt it to impress.

According to Efya on her X handle, people making money legally shouldn’t fall for the tricks of those people making money illegally and end up going bankrupt.

“Don’t go broke trying to compete with people that steal money,” she posted on her social media handle.

See screenshot below:

- GhPage
Efya post

Read some comments from her followers below:

@repsincere: ‘Best advice ???’

@99wisdom99: ‘Words of wisdom’

-- AD --

@joeblankson46: “Why do I feel like she is talking to Cheddar”

@Elictrilcal: ‘Don’t go broke trying to compete with people that sleeping with men’s because of money…’

@emma5dandy: ‘That’s what I always dey tell boys ?’

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Accra
light rain
78.6 ° F
78.6 °
78.6 °
84 %
1.3mph
100 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways