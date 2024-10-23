Singer Efya Nokturnal has warned people against succumbing to pressure from people who steal money and flaunt it to impress.

According to Efya on her X handle, people making money legally shouldn’t fall for the tricks of those people making money illegally and end up going bankrupt.

“Don’t go broke trying to compete with people that steal money,” she posted on her social media handle.

Efya post

@repsincere: ‘Best advice ???’

@99wisdom99: ‘Words of wisdom’

@joeblankson46: “Why do I feel like she is talking to Cheddar”

@Elictrilcal: ‘Don’t go broke trying to compete with people that sleeping with men’s because of money…’

@emma5dandy: ‘That’s what I always dey tell boys ?’