Don’t upload our content on YouTube – Captain Smart cautions bloggers

The management of Smart Media Network has cautioned bloggers to refrain from uploading any content that belongs to their station, Smart TV, on any YouTube platform.

Currently being run online, Smart TV, is owned by ace media personality, Captain Smart.

While the caution which was posted on Facebook Monday evening did not come with any threats, the station said it was “a piece of advice to bloggers.”

“A piece of advice to Bloggers. Kindly desist from uploading any content that belongs to Smart TV on YouTube,” it cautioned.

The station was launched on Saturday, May 8, 2021, amidst Captain Smart’s suspension from Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) some two days before.

The outspoken radio presenter in a Facebook post revealed that all due process for the opening of his TV station (Smart TV) has been met.

According to the Morning Show host, he has secured the broadcast license to help him air and run his TV station without any problems with the authorities.

He wrote, “License secured for the commencement of Smart TV. Watch Out!“.

Speaking on his suspension, Captain Smart revealed that Dr Kwaku Oteng said in a phone convo that he (Oteng) had been told that he (Captain) had insulted President Akufo-Addo, vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyeremateng and others.

The broadcaster told Paul Adom Otchere that Kwaku Oteng said to him that some top people from GRA and some high ranking government officials were also mounting pressure on him to take action because he(Captain) is too loud.

“I called Dr Kwaku Oteng and he said some people within Akufo-Addo’s government are calling him and have been writing him letters from Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) just because they say I talk too much”.