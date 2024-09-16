Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has taken a swipe at the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama on his 24-hour policy to be introduced when elected into government.

Prince David Osei who is a known and staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) questioned why the former president would even conceive such an idea when it’s not feasible.

According to him, how can John Mahama and the NDC say they want nightclubs to operate for 24 hours when those places are only supposed to run at night?

He urged that Ghanaians come together and vote for Dr Bawumia and the NPP because of their positive impact in the country thanks to digitalization.

He posted: “I heard someone talking about licensing night clubs(discotek) and hook ups to operate 24/7, which doesn’t seem feasible as night clubs are supposed to operate at night.On another note, our Vice President Dr Bawumia has been making a positive impact on Ghanaians through digitalization. It’s important to make wise choices, especially when it comes to voting. Let’s vote for progress. Good morning Fam”

See the screenshot below: